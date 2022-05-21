Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime Season 2 Teases Ruka in Character Video, Café Date Visual

Season premieres in Super Animeism block on July 1

The official website for the anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga posted a character promotional video and "date visual" for Ruka Sarashina from the second season on Saturday.





The visual depicts Ruka offering the viewer a piece of a pancake dish on a date at a café.

The returning main cast includes:

Kazuomi Koga ( Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is again directing the anime at TMS Entertainment (in collaboration with Studio Comet ), and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) is back to supervise the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama designs the characters, and HYADAIN composes the music. The returning staff also includes sound director Hajime Takakuwa , art director Minoru Akiba , color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro , compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai , and editor Yumiko Nakaba .

The season will premiere in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliates on July 1 at 25:25 (effectively, July 2 at 1:25 a.m.)

The first anime season premiered on the Animeism programming block on July 10, 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The series received a manga anthology on August 17, 2020.

The manga is inspiring a live-action television series that will also premiere in July.