Assault Lily Franchise Gets New Spinoff Manga

Minori Chigusa draws Assault Lily Last Bullet: Secret Garden Sweet Memoria manga

The official website for the Assault Lily franchise revealed on Saturday that the franchise is getting a new spinoff manga titled Assault Lily Last Bullet: Secret Garden Sweet Memoria . Original franchise creator Ken'ei Obanazawa is credited with the original work, and Minori Chigusa will draw the manga.

The manga will tell the everyday stories of the Lilies in a slightly different story than an event that took place in the Assault Lily Last Bullet smartphone game.

The smartphone game launched in Japan in January 2021.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise based on 1/12-scale action dolls and figures conceived by the doll maker AZONE International and the creative group acus in 2013. The theme of the project centers around battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

A television anime titled Assault Lily Bouquet premiered in October 2020, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired with subtitles and an English dub. The franchise's stage play cast members reprised their roles in the anime.

Assault Lily Fruits , the Assault Lily franchise's mini anime, premiered in the game app in July 2021. The mini anime featured a returning cast and staff from the Assault Lily Bouquet television anime.

The franchise also includes two novels and the ongoing Assault Lily League of Gardens: Full Bloom manga.

Sources: Assault Lily franchise's Twitter account, Gamer