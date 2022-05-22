Nejiganameta Launches New Manga in Young Gangan in July

This year's 11th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that NEJIGANAMETA will launch a new manga titled Jigoku ni Ochite yo, Onii-chan (Go to Hell, Brother) in the magazine's 15th issue on July 15.

NEJIGANAMETA posted a preview image on Twitter on Friday for the new series from the magazine.

NEJIGANAMETA launched the Ladies on Top ( Onnanoko ga Daicha Dame desu ka? ) manga on Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday Jyoshibu and Manga ONE apps in 2020, and ended the series last month. The manga has more than 400,000 copies in circulation.

Seven Seas Entertainment will release the first volume of the manga in September as part of the launch of its Steamship imprint containing "sexy romance for women."