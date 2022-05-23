Pac-Man Gets Official Theme Song Music Video for 42nd Birthday

Bandai Namco revealed on Sunday a music video for the new official theme song of its Pac-Man franchise , "We are PAC-MAN !"

Kaho Kidoguchi performs the song, written by Yoshihito Yano of Bandai Namco Studios Inc. and Kazuhito Udetsu of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The music video commemorates Pac-Man 's 42nd birthday. Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980.

Bandai Namco is also releasing the PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ game collection for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Friday. Pac-Man cosmetics will debut in the Fortnite game on June 2. The company is also running a birthday sweepstakes this week.

Bandai Namco released the online multiplayer game Pac-Man 99 for free digitally and exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members in April 2021.

The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.