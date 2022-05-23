Rokujō Hitoma no Majo Life Manga Ends in June

The June issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed last Friday that Akitaka 's Rokujō Hitoma no Majo Life (A Witch's Life in a Six-Tatami Room) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on June 22.

The manga is about two witches named Maj and Lilica living together in one room. Both are low-ranked C-class witches, and so both do the jobs they can do and their paychecks are limited. Still, they dream of a better life.

Akitaka launched the manga in Gangan Joker in February 2020. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 21. Akitaka published a one-shot version of the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2019.

Akitaka ended the Urami Koi, Koi, Urami Koi manga in July 2019. Additionally, the creator drew the fifth episode ( End of the Golden Witch ) of the Umineko When They Cry manga. Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and released the third volume of the eighth episode in June 2020.