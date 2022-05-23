Shueisha Games Unveils Trailers for 3 Upcoming Indie Games

SOULVARS gets PC, console version; prequel game

Shueisha Games, Shueisha 's game publishing affiliate company, revealed trailers on Sunday for the Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions , Hatena no Tō: The Tower of Children , and SOULVARS indie games. Shueisha Games plans to publish or is currently publishing all three indie games.





Momo-Pi Game Studio's Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions will release for the Switch this summer, with support for Japanese, English, and French. The trailer reveals the addition of Ushio Kofune from the Summer Time Rendering manga in the game, joining other characters from Shonen Jump+ manga, including Kaiju No. 8 's Kafka Hibino, Heart Gear 's Chrome, Slime Life's Slime, and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku 's Gabimaru. Shueisha Games describes the game:

Damien is an extremely creative and imaginative teenager born in a binational French-Japanese family. Damien's personal world shatters when his parents tell him that they decided to leave France to go live in Japan, a country he mostly knows about from all the manga he reads. Damien will have to call upon his superhero persona, Captain Velvet Meteor, to cope with the anxiety of being in a completely new place. He will face his fears and grow up through the power of his imagination by calling upon his favorite Jump+ characters to help him on his quest to escape a mysterious planet and an unknown monster army.





Tasto Alpha's Hatena no Tō: The Tower of Children will release this fall for an as-yet unspecified platform, with support for Japanese and English. Shueisha Games describes the game:

Beyond the world's end

there lies a tower with no end

In that tower there lived people

All of them, children. Atop the tower-top, arm-in-arm,

They survived together. I believe in the rumours…

I believe that at the bottom of this tower, a paradise awaits…





ginolabo released SOULVARS on iOS and Android platforms on January 8, and the above trailer reveals the game's upcoming PC and console release, as well as a new prequel game titled SOULVARS FATAL ERROR .

Source: Press release