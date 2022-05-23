Somari and the Guardian of the Forest's Yako Gureishi Launches New Manga on Gamma+ Website

New isekai manga to debut in June

Manga creator Yako Gureishi revealed on Twitter on Friday that they will launch a new manga titled Isekai Kakuriyo: Ayakashi Ku Kitan (Another World Afterlife: Mysterious Tales of Spirit Food) on Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma + website on June 24.

Gureishi is still listing on their pixiv Fanbox account that they would launch a new manga on the Web Comic Zenyon site on April 26, but no new manga by Gureishi is currently available on that website. It is currently unclear if the new manga Gureishi has been preparing to launch there is launching on Gamma+ instead, or if this is a separate work.

Gureishi launched the Somari and the Guardian of the Forest ( Somali to Mori no Kamisama ) manga in 2015. Coamix published the manga's sixth compiled volume in April 2019. The Comic Zenon website had stated in December 2020 that the manga had ended due to the author's worsening health. Gureishi's Twitter account profile states they are currently undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder.

North Star Pictures and later Coamix published the manga digitally in English, and anime database website MyAnimeList added the manga to its website for free in English starting in December 2019.

The manga inspired a television anime that debuted in Japan in January 2020. Crunchyroll co-produced the anime, and also streamed the series with English subtitles under the title Somali and the Forest Spirit . Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub. The anime had 12 episodes.

Gureishi has asked fans for support so that they might be able to resume the series someday.

