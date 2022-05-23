The Case Study of Vanitas Manga Goes on Hiatus in June

The June issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed last Friday that Jun Mochizuki 's The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga will go on hiatus beginning with the magazine's next issue on June 22. The magazine's official Twitter account will announce the manga's continuation at a later date.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

Mochizuki ( Pandora Hearts , Crimson-Shell ) launched the manga in Gangan Joker in December 2015. Square Enix published the 10th volume last Friday.

BONES ' television anime of the manga premiered in July 2021. The anime's second part premiered on January 14. Funimation streamed the first part, and it also streamed an English dub . Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part as it aired, and Crunchyroll also added the first part.