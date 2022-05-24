Love and Heart's Chitose Kaido Launches New Manga in June

Aka no Tachi centers on kendo rivalry between indomitable girl, childhood friend

The July issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine revealed on Tuesday that Chitose Kaido will launch a new manga titled Aka no Tachi (seen center right in image below) in the magazine's next issue on June 24. The manga will have a color opening page, with the first chapter being 50 pages long.

The manga centers on Akane, a girl who was unbeatable at kendo. She wanted nothing more than to fight her friend and rival Taki in an official match, and she finally got her wish in her last elementary school match, when they crossed swords for the first time. All that time, Akane thought she and Taki were even, but was surprised and disappointed when his skill surpassed hers. Bitter but unwilling to give up, Akane seeks to train even more and surpass Taki. But her unyielding sprit attracts another boy.

Kaido launched the Love and Heart ( Koi to Shinzō ) manga on Hakusensha 's Manga Park app and website in 2017, and ended it in November 2021, with an epilogue in December. Hakusensha published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume on April 5.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it released the fourth volume in December 2021.