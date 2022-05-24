Spriggan's Ryōji Minagawa Launches New Manga in June

Hellhound manga centers on young mercenary encountering battlefield "demon"

The July issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ryōji Minagawa will launch a new manga titled Hellhound in the magazine's next issue on June 24. The manga will have a color opening page.

The manga centers on Shō, a young man who becomes a mercenary for the sake of his family. When he meets a "demon" on the battlefield, the powder keg explodes on a grand battle.

Minagawa and Fukurō Izumi launched the Kaiō Dante ( "Dante" Ocean King ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2015, and ended it in August 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume in October 2021.

Viz Media published three volumes of Minagawa and Hiroshi Takashige 's Spriggan manga as Striker in North America from 1998 to 1999. Viz also released all 22 volumes of Minagawa and Kyoichi Nanatsuki 's Project ARMS manga in North America from 2003 to 2009.

The Spriggan manga inspired an anime film in 1998, while Project ARMS inspired a 26-episode television anime series in 2001. Spriggan is inspiring a new anime series by david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Cells at Work! ). Netflix will debut the anime worldwide on June 18.

Minagawa launched the Peace Maker manga (no relation to the similarly titled manga by Nanae Chrono ) in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2007, and ended the series in 2016.