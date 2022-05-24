Yoshihiro Togashi Teases Hunter x Hunter Manga's Return with 4 New Chapters

Manga has been on hiatus since November 2018

Yoshihiro Togashi created a Twitter account and teased on Tuesday that his Hunter X Hunter manga would return from its current hiatus with four new chapters "for now." He did not reveal when the chapters would debut.

Yūsuke Murata ( One-Punch Man ) confirmed on Twitter that the Twitter account (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) belonged to Togashi.

The manga has been on hiatus since November 2018. The manga returned from a previous hiatus in September 2018 after going on hiatus in April 2018. The manga previously went on hiatus in September 2017, and Togashi announced at the time that he planned to resume the series before the end of the year. The manga then resumed in January 2018. The manga had gone on other numerous hiatuses prior to these.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and several original video anime titles. Shueisha published the manga's 36th compiled book volume in October 2018. Viz Media released the 36th volume in North America in August 2019.

The manga's second television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in 2011 and ran for 148 episodes. The final episode premiered in 2014.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The series retold the story of Togashi's original manga from the beginning. The story follows Gon Freecs as he strives to become a Hunter in order to find his father and to find the reason why his father abandoned him as a baby to become a Hunter.