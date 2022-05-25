One Piece Film Red Video Shows Marine, World Government Character Designs

Film opens in Japan on August 6

The official YouTube channel for the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film posted a new video on Wednesday showing the film's character designs for the Marine and World Government characters.

The film will open in Japan on August 6.

The film will center on a new character named Uta (seen right), Shanks' daughter.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.

Oda also designed the "battle wear" characters for the film, which have a theme of "rock x pirates" and feature leather and studs for a Middle Ages armor vibe.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th and most recent film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.

