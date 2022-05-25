News
One Piece Film Red Video Shows Marine, World Government Character Designs
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official YouTube channel for the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film posted a new video on Wednesday showing the film's character designs for the Marine and World Government characters.
The film will open in Japan on August 6.
The film will center on a new character named Uta (seen right), Shanks' daughter.
Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass, One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red. Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Film Gold, One Piece: Heart of Gold, GANTZ:O, live-action Black Butler) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.
Oda also designed the "battle wear" characters for the film, which have a theme of "rock x pirates" and feature leather and studs for a Middle Ages armor vibe.
One Piece Stampede, the 14th and most recent film in the franchise, opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.
Sources: One Piece Film Red's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie