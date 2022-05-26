Mujirushi Shimazaki Launches New Elio to Denki Ningyō Manga on June 3

Mori Kuroi draws short mini-series adventure manga set in steampunk near-future

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Mujirushi Shimazaki and Mori Kuroi will launch a new mini-series manga titled Elio to Denki Ningyō (Elio and the Electric Doll) in the Tonari no Young Jump manga website on June 3. Shimazaki will pen the manga, and Kuroi will draw the art. The magazine teases the manga as a near-future steampunk adventure.

Shimazaki previously drew the Monster Tamer Girls ( Kaijū no Shiiku Iin ) manga. The manga ran in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine from 2015 to 2016, and Houbunsha published two compiled book volumes for the manga. Yen Press published both volumes of the manga in English in 2018.