Spriggan Anime's Trailer Reveals Cast, Staff, Theme Songs, 6-Episode Format
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for david production's new anime series based on Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa's Spriggan (Striker) manga unveiled on Friday more cast, staff, the theme song artists, and the anime's six-episode format, with each episode having a 45-minute runtime. The site unveiled a new trailer for the anime in both English and Japanese, and the trailer reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Seeking the Truth feat. YAHZARAH" by Taisei Iwasaki.
Japanese trailer:
English trailer:
The additional cast members include:
Takayuki Sugo as Bowman
Mitsuho Kambe as Rie Yamabishi
The new staff members include:
- Sub-Character Design, Chief Animation Director: Nao Naitō (chief animation director alongside previously announced Shūhei Handa)
- Color Design: Azusa Sasaki (joining previously announced Osamu Mikasa)
- Director of Photography: Noriyuki Murakami, Ryū Kujirai (joining previously announced Yousuke Motoki)
- Music: Taisei Iwasaki
- Sound Effects: Yuika Shiraishi (joining previously announced Hiromune Kurahashi)
- Sound Production: Dax Production
- Music Production: Avex Pictures
Taisei Iwasaki is credited for both the opening theme song "Seeking the Truth feat. YAHZARAH," and the ending theme song "Ancient Creations feat. Shing02." Iwasaki's soundtrack and theme songs will also be available in the original soundtrack release that will be available in digital storefronts and music streaming services on June 18, on the same day as the anime's debut.
The show debut on Netflix worldwide on June 18.
The anime stars:
- Chiaki Kobayashi as protagonist Yū Ominae
- Yōhei Azakami as Jean Jacquemonde
- Kenji Hamada as Chief Yamamoto
- Mariya Ise as Yoshino Somei
- Ken Narita as Kōichi Moroha
- Ayumu Murase as Colonel McDougal
- Yoshimasa Hosoya as Iwao Akatsuki
- Ryota Takeuchi as Larry Markson
- Akio Ohtsuka as Steve H. Foster
- Tetsu Inada as Bo Brantz
- Takehito Koyasu as Mirage
Hiroshi Kobayashi (Rage of Bahamut Genesis assistant director, Kill la Kill episode director) is directing the anime. Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan, Mob Psycho 100, Jujutsu Kaisen) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Shūhei Handa (Little Witch Academia) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director.
The manga's story centers on Yū Ominae, a high school student who is also a Spriggan, an agent charged by the ARCAM Corporation to protect the ancient relics of an advanced older civilization from falling into the hands of states and entities who wish to misuse them.
Takashige wrote the Spriggan manga with artist Minagawa beginning in 1989. Viz Media published edited versions of three of the manga's eleven volumes as Striker in North America from 1998 to 1999. The manga inspired an anime film in 1998. ADV Films released the film in 2002 with an English dub.
