Akiko Higashimura Puts Bishoku Tantei Akechi Goro Manga on Hiatus, Launches New Manga

Higashimura to launch Gintarō-san Otanonimousu manga

This year's July issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine revealed on Friday that Akiko Higashimura 's Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō (Gourmet Detective Gorō Akechi) manga is going on hiatus. Higashimura will launch a new manga titled Gintarō-san Otanonimousu in the magazine's next issue.

Higashimura's original Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō manga debuted as a one-shot in Cocohana in June 2015. Higashimura then launched the series in September 2015. The ninth compiled book volume shipped on Wednesday.

The magazine describes the manga's story:

"Food" is at the heart of the case... Handsome detective Gorō Akechi tastes and solves the mysteries of the world!

The manga inspired a live-action series.

Higashimura launched A Fake Affair ( Gisō Furin ) color web manga on the web manga site XOY in December 2017. The manga ended in September 2019. The manga moved to the LINE Manga service in January when XOY closed in January 2019. Bungei Shunju published the manga's eighth and final volume in March 2020. Webtoon is publishing the manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in July 2019.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish and Tokyo Tarareba Girls both inspired live-action adaptations. Kodansha Comics is releasing both manga in English.