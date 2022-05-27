News
Gundam Franchise Gets New SD Gundam G Generation Eternal Smartphone Game
posted on by Alex Mateo
Trailer streamed for strategy game
The Gundam Game Fest event announced on Thursday a new strategy game titled SD Gundam G Generation Eternal that will launch for iOS and Android devices. The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Bandai Namco opened an official website for the game, which reveals a teaser trailer:
The game will get a closed beta test "soon."
The game will feature super-deformed mecha from multiple Gundam series, including:
- Mobile Suit Gundam
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Turn A Gundam
- After War Gundam X
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: Missing Link
- Mobile Suit Gundam AGE
- Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: At the Site of the Fallen Colony
- Mobile Suit Gundam 08th MS Team
- Gundam: Reconguista in G
The strategy tactics game will feature stories from Gundam series, obtainable units to level up and develop, squads, and an auto-mode.
The game will be the latest in the "G Generation" series of SD Gundam games.
Source: Gundam.info's YouTube channel, Famitsu.com