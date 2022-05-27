Gundam Franchise Gets New SD Gundam G Generation Eternal Smartphone Game

Trailer streamed for strategy game

The Gundam Game Fest event announced on Thursday a new strategy game titled SD Gundam G Generation Eternal that will launch for iOS and Android devices. The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Bandai Namco opened an official website for the game, which reveals a teaser trailer:

The game will get a closed beta test "soon."

The game will feature super-deformed mecha from multiple Gundam series, including:

The strategy tactics game will feature stories from Gundam series, obtainable units to level up and develop, squads, and an auto-mode.

The game will be the latest in the "G Generation" series of SD Gundam games.