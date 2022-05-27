Jun Esaka, Takahide Totsuno Launch New Manga on June 10

New she is beautiful manga is based on Esaka's previous short story

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Jun Esaka and Takahide Totsuno are launching a new manga titled she is beautiful on the Tonari no Young Jump manga website on June 10. Esaka is writing the manga, and Totsuno is drawing the art.

The manga is based on Esaka's runner-up winning story "Beautiful" in the Young Jump "Anime 1 Cours -bun Plot" contest in 2020, where contestants submitted plot concepts that would fit for an imagined three-month run of an anime. Esaka won 500,000 yen (about US$3,900) for the contest.

Esaka's original story centers on Kurumi, a girl who grew up in an institution, and is excited on the eve of her 10th birthday, when her vocation will be announced to her. But when she awakens, she is already 22 years old, and she is somehow living with Kiyoka, a friend with whom she did not get along too well in the past. She finds out that on the day of her 10th birthday, she had an accident, and she began to suffer from a condition that only lets her hold memories one day at a time, and that 12 years had passed since then.

Esaka wrote the Sasuke Shinden , Naruto: Sasuke's Story - Star Pupil , and Naruto: Sasuke's Story --The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust spinoff stories for the Naruto franchise , all of which Viz Media published in English. Esaka more recently wrote the One Piece Heroines spinoff novel.

Totsuno previously drew the Alice & Taiyo ( Alice to Taiyō ) manga. Totsuno launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2018, and ended it in November that same year. Shueisha published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English digitally as part of the company's "Jump Start" initiative.

Image via Kuroimori's Twitter account