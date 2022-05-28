News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 16-22
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1 for 4th week
Japan's Game Ranking: May 16-22
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|35,088
|387,201
|2
|NSw
|Taikō Risshiden V DX
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|May 19
|21,710
|21,710
|3
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|12,853
|723,567
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,274
|4,642,828
|5
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|7,210
|171,515
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,337
|2,648,286
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|5,245
|3,156,972
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,869
|4,884,668
|9
|NSw
|Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special
|Daewon Media Game Lab
|May 19
|4,608
|4,608
|10
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,645
|967,778
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,525
|2,029,131
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,077
|7,255,336
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|3,018
|2,250,158
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|2,933
|4,081,084
|15
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|2,760
|87,904
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,268
|978,588
|17
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,114
|2,658,701
|18
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|2,023
|57,684
|19
|NSw
|Death's Gambit: Afterlife
|Beep Japan
|May 19
|1,731
|1,731
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|1,516
|2,547,795
Source: Famitsu