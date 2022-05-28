News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 16-22

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nintendo Switch Sports stays at #1 for 4th week

Japan's Game Ranking: May 16-22

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 35,088 387,201
2 NSw Taikō Risshiden V DX KOEI Tecmo Games May 19 21,710 21,710
3 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 12,853 723,567
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,274 4,642,828
5 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 7,210 171,515
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,337 2,648,286
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 5,245 3,156,972
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,869 4,884,668
9 NSw Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special Daewon Media Game Lab May 19 4,608 4,608
10 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,645 967,778
11 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,525 2,029,131
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,077 7,255,336
13 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 3,018 2,250,158
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 2,933 4,081,084
15 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 2,760 87,904
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,268 978,588
17 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,114 2,658,701
18 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 2,023 57,684
19 NSw Death's Gambit: Afterlife Beep Japan May 19 1,731 1,731
20 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 1,516 2,547,795

Source: Famitsu

