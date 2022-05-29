Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Action Game's Trailer Highlights Leicester Alliance

Video highlights Claude, Hilda, Raphael, Lysithea Lorenz, Ignatz, Marianne, Leonie characters

Nintendo began streaming on Friday a new trailer for it and KOEI Tecmo Games' Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes , a new action game in the Fire Emblem franchise using characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses . The video highlights the characters Claude, Hilda, Raphael, Lysithea, Lorenz, Ignatz, Marianne, and Leonie from the Leicester Alliance.

Nintendo streamed video highlighting the Kingdom of Faerghus on May 13, and also streamed a trailer for the Adrestian Empire on May 20.

The game will ship for Nintendo Switch on June 24.

Nintendo describes the game:

Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters return to put their combat expertise on display as you revisit a war-torn Fódlan. Unleash devastating combos and striking special moves in action-packed, real-time combat Cut through hordes of enemies as characters from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game. Take down dozens of foes with Edelgard's axe or Dimitri's lance, or blast enemies from a distance with Claude's bow. Slash, swing, and spear your way to a brighter future for Fódlan.

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses Nintendo Switch game launched in July 2019.