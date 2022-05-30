Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Ends Japanese Theatrical Run, Earning 13.75 Billion Yen

Film becomes 14th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, surpassing The Last Samurai

The staff for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film revealed on Monday that the film earned a total of 13.75 billion yen (about US$108.1 million) in its run in Japanese theaters. The film ended its run on Sunday, after 157 days at the box office. The film has sold 9.80 million tickets, and jumped back up to #8 at the box office for the weekend of May 28-29.

The film is now the 14th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time, surpassing The Last Samurai .

The movie is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time .

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in the United States on March 18 and earned a cumulative total of US$29,693,448 in the United States as of April 3. The film is currently the seventh highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, unadjusted for inflation.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2)