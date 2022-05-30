Live-Action Way of the Househusband Film's Clip Shows Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Film opens on June 3

Sony Pictures began streaming a behind-the-scenes video on Tuesday for Gokushufudō the Cinema , the live-action film of Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga. The video shows a clip of Tatsu and Masa filming a promotional video for a nursery, and then switches to behind-the-scenes footage of the same scene where Hiroshi Tamaki as Tatsu accidentally shoots a staff member with a water gun. The video then ends with a short trailer.

The film will open on June 3.

The cast members from the manga's previous live-action series are reprising their roles for the film, including Hiroshi Tamaki as Tatsu, Haruna Kawaguchi as Miku, and Jun Shison as Masa.

The other returning cast members include Tamaki Shiratori as Himawari, Naoto Takenaka as Kikujirō Eguchi, Izumi INamori as Ibari, Kenichi Takitō as Torajirō, Yūta Furukawa as Sakai, Junpei Yasui as Sadogashima, Tina Tamashiro as Yukari, MEGUMI as Tanaka, and Michiko Tanaka as Ōta.

Other cast members include:

Kōtarō Yoshida as Kondō, the president of the K Planning real estate company



Marika Matsumoto as Koharu, Torajirō's younger sister, and the third leader of an alliance of three Hiroshima female biker gangs



Yumi Adachi as Shiraishi-sensei, the head of the Karyū nursery, which is facing eviction pressure from Kondō





Kenta Izuka (left in image below) and Tomoko Fujita (center) also join the cast as Yamamoto and Katō, respectively. The characters are underlings of Kondō, who convince local businesses to sell their land. Also seen below at right is Yoshida as Kondō.

Kunito Watanabe (left in image below) and Yua Shinkawa (right) play Kazuma and Kasumi, respectively. They are a newly married couple who have misunderstanding after misunderstanding with Tatsu, and end up escalating the situation by involving more and more people.

Tōichirō Rutō is back from the live-action series as the director of the film.

The live-action series premiered in October 2020. It will have a six-part epilogue special that premiered on May 27.

Oono launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2018, and Shinchosha published the ninth volume on March 9. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it released the seventh volume on January 18. It will ship the eighth volume on August 16.

The manga also inspired an anime adaptation. The first part of the anime debuted globally on Netflix in April 2021 with five episodes. The second part debuted globally on Netflix in October 2021.

