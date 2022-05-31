EMPiRE Idol Group Breaks Up After June 2 Concert

The official website for the EMPiRE idol group announced on Monday that the group will disband after their " EMPiRE DOPE MAGiC TOUR" concert at Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo on Thursday, June 2.

The site did not give a reason for the disbandment, but stated that the members will give their individual statements on the matter at a later date.

The six-member idol group debuted in 2017 as a group jointly produced by WACK and avex entertainment . EMPiRE debuted their first album, THE EMPiRE STRiKES START!! , in April 2018. The group performed the third ending theme song and ninth opening song for the Black Clover anime, the third opening song for the 2018 Fairy Tail anime, and the opening song for the High-Rise Invasion anime.