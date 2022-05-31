Sonic Frontiers Game's Teaser Shows Gameplay

Game slated for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC this year

Sega unveiled a new teaser trailer for Sonic Frontiers , its new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, on Wednesday. The video previews some gameplay footage.

The game is slated for release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC during the holiday season this year.

Sonic Mania , the latest main game in the franchise , shipped in August 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Origins , a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog game, will debut for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 23.