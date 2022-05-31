Tokyo Interstellar Immigration, Paranoia Cage Manga Launch in English

New manga localization companypublishes both manga in English digitally, physically

The new manga localization and publishing company VAST Visual is publishing Mado Guchimoto's Tokyo Interstellar Immigration manga and Coolkyousinnjya's Paranoia Cage manga in English. VAST Visual lists that it released the first compiled volume of Tokyo Interstellar Immigration on April 28 and the first compiled volume of Paranoia Cage on February 24. The company is releasing both manga digitally and in print.

VAST Visual describes the first volume of Tokyo Interstellar Immigration on Amazon :

There's aliens about, lurking just outta plain sight. Most of them are regular folks, but some? Some are criminal. Enter Interstellar Immigration, Tokyo's finest cosmic border patrol team. They bust their asses on the daily to keep planet earth safe. Thus the spotlight falls upon the story of two high school girls, Lein and Ann, as they kick ass, hunt down illegal aliens, and look great doing it! Buckle up for bombastic sci-fi action with a twist!

Guchimoto launched Tokyo Interstellar Immigration on GOTcorporation's Comic MeDu website in December 2017. GOTcorporation published the manga's third compiled volume on March 31.



VAST Visual describes the first volume of Paranoia Cage on Amazon :

Mizuki, an adult manga artist (and a virgin), has begun to live on her own. She now spends her days with Saki, her assistant (and BL author), in an unending quest to create the ultimate adult manga. Even Mizuki's new editor can't stop himself from shrinking in the face of this font of infinite lewdness...

The company lists that it released the second volume of the manga on March 30.

Coolkyousinnjya (aka Coolkyoushinja , author of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Peach Boy Riverside , Komori-san wa Kotowarenai! ) launched Paranoia Cage on GOTcorporation's Comic MeDu website in December 2017. GOTcorporation published the manga's fifth compiled volume on September 30.

