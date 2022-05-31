'Will You Still Pledge Me Your Faithful Love?' Manga Listed as Ending in 8th Volume

Manga launched on Mecha Comic website in June 2019

Amazon is listing that Keiku Hagiwara's Will You Still Pledge Me Your Faithful Love? ( Soredemo Ai wo Chikaimasu ka? ) manga will end in its eighth volume. Amazon lists the eighth compiled volume for release on August 17.

Hagiwara launched the manga on Amutus Corporation's Mecha Comic website in June 2019. Futabasha shipped its seventh compiled volume on March 17.

Coolmic is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Jun Sumisu (35) and Takeyori Sumisu (39) are a childless eight-year old married couple. Ever since she stopped working, she's been living the tranquil life of a housewife, but now entering their fifth year of sexless life irritation is starting to overtake her life. "It's not like we're on bad terms, but I want to go back to when we'd just started going out." The spring she starts working again to accomplish that, each of them makes a new encounter...

The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered on TV Asahi on October 3.



Source: Amazon