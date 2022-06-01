Laid-Back Camp Film's Trailer Previews Original Story of Cast, Now Grown-Up

Nadeshiko & others join forces to turn shuttered site into campsite in July 1 film

The official website for the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga posted the full trailer for the Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film on Wednesday. The trailer previews the original story not told in the manga.

The film depicts Nadeshiko and the others, now grown-up, after some time has passed since the television anime. Rin, who now works at a small publisher in Nagoya, gets a text message from Chiaki. Yamanashi's tourism promotion organization has put Chiaki in charge of reopening a site that had closed several years ago. Upon hearing this, Rin suggests such a spacious site could be turned into a campsite. Chiaki and Rin reunite with Nadeshiko, Aoi, and Ena to launch the campsite development project.

The five assemble in work clothes to mow the grass, hold planning meetings, and build a campsite from square one, in scenes reminiscent of their club days in high school. The trailer also features scenes of Ayano Toki and Sakura Kagamihara.

The Shinjuku Piccadilly theater in Tokyo will host a June 19 screening with four cast members to commemorate the completion of the film. 15 theaters nationwide will stream the event live. The second batch of MoviTicke Cards will go on sale on Friday at participating theaters and the film retail site Major. The new batch will feature the five previously shown character visuals, and the cards will come with the film's second bonus B6-sized waterproof sticker.

The returning characters include:



Nadeshiko is now working at an outdoors goods store in Tokyo. Rin is now working as an editor at a publisher in Nagoya.

Chiaki worked at a Tokyo event organizer, but made a figurative U-turn to work at Yamanashi prefecture's tourism promotion organization.

Aoi now works as an instructor at a Yamanashi elementary school.

Ena now works as a trimmer at a Yokohama pet salon.



Singer Asaka performs the opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up" as heard in the trailer above. Eri Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Mimosa."

Theatergoers will receive a bonus "volume 13.5" for the manga. The book will feature a new 24-page manga by Afro titled "Rin to Nadeshiko no Inagako Haru Camp" (Rin and Nadeshiko's Spring Camp at Inaga Lake), Afro 's original character designs for the film, a "memorial album" for the anime series, and a cover that Afro illustrated. The book will be available in limited quantities.

Shochiku is distributing the film, which will open on July 1. The anime film will feature the familiar characters from the franchise now grown up, and reuniting to construct a campsite.

The television anime's five main cast members are reprising their roles, and several main staff members including director Yoshiaki Kyougoku and scriptwriters Jin Tanaka and Mutsumi Ito returning from the television anime. Singer Asaka performs the film's opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up," and Eri Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Mimosa."

The anime franchise adapts Afro 's "slow outdoor manga" that follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and ended in April 2021. The cast and staff announced the movie at an October 2018 event.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

