Live-Action Fullmetal Alchemist Sequel Films Unveils Trailer for 2nd Film

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei film opens on June 24

The official website for Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar) and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the two live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise, began streaming a trailer for the second film on Thursday.


The films feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada (Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi (Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!?) as Roy Mustang.

New cast members include:

Other returning cast members include:

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong) is returning to direct the films.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opened on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. The film earned 96,503,050 yen (about US$754,800) in its first three days, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.

Sources: Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen films' website, Comic Natalie

