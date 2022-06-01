Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Games' 2nd Trailer Announces November 18 Launch

The official Pokémon YouTube channel posted the second trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entries in the Pokémon game franchise , on Wednesday. The trailer announces that the games will launch on Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 18.

The trailer features the new professors Sada and Turo, as well as new Pokémon including the new Starter Pokémon.

GAME FREAK is once again developing these games. The last brand-new main entries in the franchise were Pokémon Sword and Shield , which launched on Switch in November 2019.