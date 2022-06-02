Final Fantasy XVI Game's Trailer Reveals Summer 2023 Release

Gameplay also shown in new "Dominance" trailer

Square Enix revealed a new trailer for its Final Fantasy XVI role-playing game during Sony 's State of Play presentation on Thursday. The trailer, titled "Dominance," reveals gameplay footage and the game's summer 2023 release date for the PlayStation 5.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



Naoki Yoshida , the game's producer, also released a statement on the game's website, saying that the game is now in its "final leg of development," with the game's development team focusing on polishing the game.

The single-player action RPG will launch for PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, the same trailer's online version and its website did not list a PC version.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) is directing the game.

Yoshida previously stated that "complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game's development by almost half a year."

Sources: Final Fantasy XVI's website via Gematsu