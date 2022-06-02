News
Final Fantasy XVI Game's Trailer Reveals Summer 2023 Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Square Enix revealed a new trailer for its Final Fantasy XVI role-playing game during Sony's State of Play presentation on Thursday. The trailer, titled "Dominance," reveals gameplay footage and the game's summer 2023 release date for the PlayStation 5.
English trailer:
Japanese trailer:
Naoki Yoshida, the game's producer, also released a statement on the game's website, saying that the game is now in its "final leg of development," with the game's development team focusing on polishing the game.
The single-player action RPG will launch for PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive. While an initial livestreamed trailer had listed a PC release, the same trailer's online version and its website did not list a PC version.
Square Enix's Creative Business Unit III division is developing the game. Hiroshi Takai (Final Fantasy XIV) is directing the game.
Yoshida previously stated that "complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game's development by almost half a year."