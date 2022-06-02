News
Former Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts Producer Shinji Hashimoto Retires
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Square Enix announced on Wednesday that Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series producer Shinji Hashimoto retired from the company on Tuesday. Hashimoto noted in the below video that he has reached the retirement age in Japan.
Shinji Hashimoto retires from Square Enix today and we're very lucky to have received a video message from him.— Square Enix (@SquareEnix) May 31, 2022
Thank you for everything, @shinjihashimot3! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LHowKYfgqX
Hashimoto was previously the brand manager for Square Enix's flagship Final Fantasy franchise, before Yoshinori Kitase took over the position last year. He also produced the Kingdom Hearts franchise, pitching it to a Disney executive during a chance meeting in an elevator. He is also credited as producer for a number of films based on Square Enix properties, including Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Last Order Final Fantasy VII, and Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.
Sources: Square Enix's Twitter account, Famitsu.com via Nova Crystallis