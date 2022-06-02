×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Former Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts Producer Shinji Hashimoto Retires

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Producer pitched Kingdom Hearts concept to Disney executive

Square Enix announced on Wednesday that Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series producer Shinji Hashimoto retired from the company on Tuesday. Hashimoto noted in the below video that he has reached the retirement age in Japan.

Hashimoto was previously the brand manager for Square Enix's flagship Final Fantasy franchise, before Yoshinori Kitase took over the position last year. He also produced the Kingdom Hearts franchise, pitching it to a Disney executive during a chance meeting in an elevator. He is also credited as producer for a number of films based on Square Enix properties, including Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, Last Order Final Fantasy VII, and Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.

Sources: Square Enix's Twitter account, Famitsu.com via Nova Crystallis

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives