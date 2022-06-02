Street Fighter 6 Game's Trailer Reveals 2023 Release, New Characters

New mechanics, Drive system, in-game commentary, game modes also teased

CAPCOM revealed a new trailer and more information on its upcoming Street Fighter 6 fighting game during Sony 's State of Play presentation on Thursday. The trailer has both an English and a Japanese version, and reveals the game's 2023 release date, as well as new characters, mechanics, and game modes.

English audio:



Japanese audio:



CAPCOM also revealed a new video highlighting the game's real-time commentary feature, which will have commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlihgting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature will have subtitles available in 13 languages, and will initially feature the commentators Vicious and Aru, with more to come.

The game's returning cast include Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer.

New to the game's fighting mechanics is the Drive system, which features a resource gauge that players can use to perform five different techniques: a super armor move, a parry, EX (enhanced) special moves, a forward-moving rush attack, and a low damage reversal. The game will also include a classic control scheme, as well as a "modern" control scheme that makes specials easier to input.

Aside from previous fighting game modes, such as local and online versus, arcade mode, and training mode, the game will also have a single player "World Tour" mode, and a "Battle Hub" that will provide "players with new and unique ways to engage, communicate and interact."