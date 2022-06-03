Anime Song Streaming Service ANiUTa Ends Japanese Service on July 31

Service launched in Japan in 2017; launched in U.S. in 2018 before shutting down in 2020

The official Japanese website of the ANiUTa anime song streaming service announced on Wednesday that the service will shut down on July 31.

ANiUTa launched as the the world's first anime song streaming service for iOS and Android in the United States in August 2018. ANiUTa launched in Japan in March 2017.

The service shut down in the United States in March 2020.

The main companies and labels behind the venture include Flying Dog , Avex Pictures , Kadokawa , Sunrise Music Publishing , Toei Animation Music Publishing , TOHO , Frontier Works , Pony Canyon , Marvelous, and Lantis . Other companies and labels participating in the streaming service include Earth Star Records, EXIT TUNES , SNK , NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan , CAPCOM , Karent, Smiral, TEAM Entertainment , Tokuma Japan Communications , Dreamusic, Falcom, TMS Music , VAP , Victor Entertainment , 1st Place, Bushiroad Music , United Music and Arts, MAGES. , Rejet , and Warner Brothers .

Source: ANiUTa's Japanese website via Yaraon!