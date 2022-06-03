Chise Ogawa Launches New Vs. Love Manga on June 7

New manga teased as yankee love story

The official website for Libre Publishing 's Be x Boy magazine is listing that Chise Ogawa is launching a new manga titled Vs. Love in the magazine's July issue on June 7. The magazine teases the manga as a profusely blooming yankee love story where the winds of love and battle sweep through the story.

Ogawa previously drew the Caste Heaven manga, which launched in Be x Boy in 2014, and ended last year. Libre Publishing released the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in October 2021.

SuBLime licensed the manga, will release the seventh volume on June 14.

The manga inspired a smartphone game that launched in April 2019.

Source: Be x Boy