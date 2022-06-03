Ghibli Park's Majo no Tani Area Opening Delayed to March 2024

Area was originally planned to open in last half of 2023

The Aichi prefectural government announced on Tuesday that the Majo no Tani area for the planned Ghibli Park will now open in March 2024, delayed from its original planned debut of late 2023.

The area, inspired by Studio Ghibli 's Kiki's Delivery Service film and containing a replica of the Okino residence from the film, was also planned to include a part themed on Howl's Moving Castle , as well as a replica of the witch's home in Earwig and the Witch .

Ghibli Park will open on November 1. The Ghibli no Daisōko (Giant Ghibli Warehouse), Seishun no Oka (Hill of Youth), and Dondoko Mori (Dondoko Forest) areas of the Ghibli theme park will be open on November 1, followed by the Mononoke no Sato area (Mononoke Village, inspired by Princess Mononoke ) in the last half of 2023.

Inspired by the Japanese countryside in the Showa era, the Dondoko Mori area will feature a recreation of the shrine and path from My Neighbor Totoro — complete with a 5.2-meter-tall (about 17-foot-tall) wooden Totoro playground statue. Up to five elementary school children can enter the statue at a time.

The 9,600-square-meter (about 2.4-acre) Ghibli no Daisōko building will have about four times the floor space of the existing Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Tokyo.

The Ghibli Park will contain a 6.3-meter (about 21-foot) long recreation of the airship in Castle in the Sky .

Construction contractor Kajima Corporation began construction of the first three areas of the park in July 2020. The park takes up about 7.1 hectares (about 17.5 acres) of the existing 194-hectare (about 479-acre) Aichi Expo Memorial Park, where the World Expo 2005 was held.

The staff projects that 1 million people annually will visit the first three areas to open, and then 1.8 million people annually will visit once the park is fully open. To accommodate the flow of visitors, the surrounding area and roads are adding 1,500 more parking spaces and measures to control traffic.

Work on the designs began in 2019. Aichi prefecture has budgeted 31 billion yen (about US$280 million) for construction, in addition to 3 billion yen (about US$30 million) for the design and planning process.

Aichi prefecture agreed in May 2017 to establish the park. The project's planners then revealed the basic design plans in April 2018. The park was initially planned to open in 2020. Studio Ghibli and the Chunichi Shimbun newspaper jointly established the Ghibli Park, Inc. company that will be responsible for the management and operation of the park.

Aichi prefecture and Studio Ghibli are collaborating to open the park in a 200-hectare area in Nagakute, Aichi's Expo Park, also known as Moricoro Park, the site of the 2005 World's Fair. The park already has "Satsuki and Mei's House," a replica of main characters' house from the My Neighbor Totoro anime film. The house was the site of a Studio Ghibli exhibition in both 2008 and 2015.

The prefecture is aiming to make the park an attraction for both foreign and domestic tourists. Both Studio Ghibli and the prefecture are funding the operating company that will be in charge of the park.

While the park is being developed, the construction will not cause damage to the park through felling trees or other methods.

Studio Ghibli also maintains The Ghibli Museum, located in Mitaka in west Tokyo. The Ghibli Museum has interactive exhibits and replicas of iconic Ghibli creations, and it offers a rotating screening of different Ghibli-animated shorts.

