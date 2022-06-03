Live-Action 'The Violence Action' Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of author Shin Sawada and artist Renji Asai 's The Violence Action manga began streaming a new trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Crush" by Alexandros .

Kanna Hashimoto (left in image below) plays protagonist Kei Kikuno.

The main cast includes (from left to right, top to bottom in image below):

Fumika Baba as Shopkeeper

Yosuke Sugino as Terano

Kanna Hashimoto as Kei Kikuno

as Kei Kikuno Ōji Suzuka as Watanabe

as Watanabe Win Morisaki as Kaneko

as Kaneko Takashi Okamura as Zura-san

Yu Shirota as Michitaka-kun

TYūri Ōta as Daria

TShunsuke Daito as Ayabe

Jiro Sato as Sandaime (third generation leader)

as Sandaime (third generation leader) Katsunori Takahashi as Kinoshita

Other cast members include (from left to right in image above):

Comedian Cookie! as a large man who goes wild inside a ramen shop

Kenta Izuka as Kura, Terano's partner

as Kura, Terano's partner Yumena Yanai as Rikka, Kei's classmate

Comedian Daiki Hyōdō as Kunitsu, a man gunning for the top seat of the Tenmagumi

The film will open on August 19.

The manga's story centers on Kei Kikuno, an assassin who seems to be an easygoing and cute girl next door but is actually a top hitgirl. Kei skillfully handles jobs with her gun expertise and physical prowess.

Tōichirō Rutō is directing the film, and is co-writing the script alongside Itaru Era .

The series launched on Shogakukan 's online magazine Yawaraka Spirits in April 2016. The manga went on hiatus from March 2018 to June 2019 due to a creator's poor health. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Asai drew a manga adaptation of Mamoru Hosoda 's The Boy and The Beast anime film, and Yen Press released the series in English in North America.

Daisuke Muroi is Sawada's real name, and he drew the Reiri manga with author Hitoshi Iwaaki ( Historie , Parasyte ) from December 2015 to December 2018.

Sources: The Violence Action live-action film's website, Comic Natalie