Theater Poster: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Opens in U.S. on August 19

A theater poster for the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed that the anime film will open in U.S. theaters on August 19. Twitter user trickthetm posted a picture of the poster on Saturday. It was on display at the AMC Neshaminy 24 theater in Bensalem, Pennsylvania located inside the Neshaminy Mall.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures previously announced the film will screen in theaters worldwide in August, but an exact date was still under wraps. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)." Crunchyroll describes the film:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

The film will open in Japan on June 11 after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film will screen in IMAX starting on June 11, in 4DX and MX4D starting on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas starting on July 1.

Tetsuro Kodama is directing the film, and Naoki Satō is composing the music. Nobuhito Sue is the art director, Chikashi Kubota is the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung is the CG director. Dragon Ball original manga creator Akira Toriyama worked on the film's original story, screenplay, and character designs.

Guest cast members include:

The staff has previously revealed new character designs for Dende, Korin, and Bulma. Whis and Beerus will also appear in the film.