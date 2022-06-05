PlayStation 5 Console Crosses 20 Million Units Shipped Worldwide

Veronica Rogers, SVP, head of global sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed to the GamesIndustry.biz website on Friday that its PlayStation 5 console has crossed 20 million units in sales.

Rogers also stated that the company is "planning on a significant ramp-up in PS5 production this year," adding the company is "working endlessly to make sure that PlayStation 5 is available for everyone who wants one."

Sony revealed in its financial results presentation for the fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) that it had shipped a total of 19.3 million units of its PlayStation 5 console worldwide, with 2 million of those units shipping in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

In addition, the company had shipped a total of 117.2 million units of its previous generation PlayStation 4 console, with 100,000 of those units shipping in the final quarter of the year.

As of July 2021, Sony had sold over 10 million units of the PS5 worldwide since its launch in November 2020, making the PS5 Sony 's fastest-selling console. Although the PS5 is tracking behind the PS4 currently due to a components shortage, Sony expects the PS5 to outpace the PS4 in its fourth year of sales.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.

The PS4 console launched in the U.S. and Canada in November 2013 and in Japan in February 2014.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz (Christopher Dring)