Futsal Boys!!!!! Franchise Gets Short Anime, Ends Service on Smartphone Game

5 short anime to focus on everyday lives of futsal team members

The official website for Bandai Namco Filmworks , Bandai Namco Entertainment , and diomedéa 's Futsal Boys!!!!! multimedia project revealed on Monday that the franchise will get five short anime, each focusing on the everyday lives of the members of a different futsal team in the franchise. The website previewed two screenshots from the anime short that will focus on Adalbert Academy.

The website also revealed that the smartphone game in the franchise, Futsal Boys!!!!! High-Five League , will end service on July 28. The game will end sales of the in-game currency Medals on June 30. The smartphone game launched on November 9.

The franchise will also get audio dramas that will serve as the continuation of the smartphone game's story.

The franchise's story is set in a world over a decade after futsal has skyrocketed in global popularity. Protagonist Haru Yamato watches the championship of the U-18 world cup and is inspired by a Japanese player named Tokinari Tennōji. He joins the Koyo Academy High School's futsal team with the goal of becoming a player like Tennōji. There, he finds friends, and together they face their rivals.

The anime in the franchise premiered on January 9, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The project also includes actual futsal matches between the cast members, with the results of the matches affecting the story of the anime and game app. The futsal matches will continue this fall. Futsal is a variant of football similar to soccer, but played indoors.



Sources: Futsal Boys!!!!! franchise's website (link 2), Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.