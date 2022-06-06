Love Live! Superstar!! Season 2 Anime's Video Highlights New Characters

2nd season premieres on July 17

The official website for the Love Live! idol franchise began streaming a new promotional video for the second season of the Love Live! Superstar!! anime on Sunday. The video highlights the anime's new characters debuting in the second season.

The new cast members for the second season are as follows:

Nozomi Suzuhara as Kinako Sakurakōji, a girl from Hokkaido who enrolled in Yuigaoka after seeing Liella! perform, even though she thinks of herself as completely average and unable to live up to the school idol ideal. She has a special affinity for animals.



Akane Yabushima as Mei Yoneme, a girl who is self-conscious about how her expression can be perceived as constantly hostile, and still thinks it makes her unsuited to being a school idol.



Wakana Ōkuma as Shiki Wakana, a curt, scientifically-minded girl who is also a member of the science club. She lists insects and Mei as her likes, and is not much for crowds, but likes singing with the others on stage.



Aya Emori as Natsumi Onitsuka, a popular "L-Tuber" who decided to give being a school idol a try. She likes drinking smoothies while thinking up the next plan to make Liella! more popular, and asks fans to like and subscribe to her channel.





The anime will premiere on NHK Educational on July 17.

The first season of the Love Live! Superstar!! television anime premiered on NHK Educational in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

"Liella!," the idol group that stars in the anime, debuted their first single "Hajimari wa Kimi no Sora" (The Start Is Your Sky) for a limited time digitally in February 2021. The song debuted in a 2D version in the Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS game in April 2021.

The members of Liella! include:

Crunchyroll streamed the first season in the U.K. and Ireland, and it describes the story:

The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!

In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”

—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!

So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is credited again for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, is returning as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saitō ( Black Fox ) is adapting franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is also returning from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.