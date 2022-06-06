Netflix's Live-Action One Piece Series Reveals 6 Cast Members, Behind-the-Scenes Video

Netflix unveiled during its Geeked Week livestream on Monday a behind-the-scenes video for the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The video previews concept art of various ships from the series, including the Going Merry, Baratie, and Miss Love Duck. It also features an introduction by Inaki Godoy (Luffy) and showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens . Netflix also unveiled six new cast members.

The newly announced cast members include:

Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore

Steven Ward as Mihawk

Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff

as Chef Zeff Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan

Celeste Loots as Kaya

as Kaya Chioma Umeala as Nojiko

The previously announced cast members include:

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy



Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro



Emily Rudd as Nami



Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp



Taz Skylar as Sanji





Netflix will exclusively stream the live-action series. The first season will have ten episodes. Oda will serve as an executive producer.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

The One Piece manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997. The 57th volume had a first printing of 3 million copies, a national industry record, in March 2010. The 67th volume had a first printing of 4.05 million copies, the new national industry record, in August 2012. The manga won the 41st Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2012, and set a Guinness World Record in 2015 for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

The manga's 100th compiled book volume launched in Japan in September 2021. Shueisha published the 102nd volume on April 4. Oda published the 1,000th chapter in January 2021.

The ongoing anime adaptation premiered in 1999. The anime's 1,000th episode debuted in November 2021. The franchise also has an upcoming anime film titled One Piece Film Red that will open on August 6.

"We Are One!" is a mini-series of five short drama videos commemorating the 100th One Piece manga volume and the 1,000th One Piece anime episode. The mini-series premiered in August 2021, with new episodes streaming daily. The final episode streamed in September 2021.

Tomorrow Studios also produced the live-action television series adaptation of Cowboy Bebop .