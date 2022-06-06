SNK Fight! Mobile Game Announced for Fall

SNK announced last week that it will release a role-playing game titled SNK Fight! Saikyо̄ e no Michi ( SNK Fight! Road to the Strongest) for iOS and Android devices in fall 2022.

The RPG will feature characters from different SNK games such as The King of Fighters (Kyo Kusanagi, Mai Shiranui), Samurai Shodown (Ukyo Tachibana, Nakoruru), Metal Slug (Marco Rossi), The Last Blade (Yuki), and Fatal Fury .

There will be a closed beta test from June 22-July 1.