Former Sony Group CEO Nobuyuki Idei Passes Away at 84

Sony announced on Tuesday that former Sony president and CEO Nobuyuki Idei passed away on June 2 due to liver failure. He was 84.

Idei's relatives held a private funeral service. Sony will hold a company memorial service for Idei at a later date.

Idei joined Sony in 1960, eventually becoming its director in 1989, and later its sixth president and representative director in 1995, a position he occupied until 2000. He was named CEO of Sony in 1998, and served as chairman and CEO from 2000-2005.

Under Idei's watch as director and later president, Sony developed landmark products such as the first two PlayStation consoles, the Walkman portable cassette player, audio CD players, VAIO personal computers, and Sony 's larger electronics suite, including televisions and camcorders.

After his retirement Idei established the consulting company Quantum Leaps Corporation, which helped start-up companies.

