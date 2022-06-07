New Konosuba Dungeon RPG Delayed from July 28 to September 29

Sequel dungeon RPG will launch for PS4, Switch

Entergram Co., Ltd. announced on Friday that the Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o!: Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bōkensha-tachi ( Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! : The Cursed Relic and the Delusional Adventurers ) sequel game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch is facing a delay due to circumstances of production. The game will launch on September 29.

The game was previously slated for July 28. It is a sequel to Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi~ ,the KONOSUBA dungeon role-playing game for PS4 and PlayStation Vita.

The original game, inspired by Natsume Akatsuki 's KONOSUBA ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! or Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! ) light novel series, shipped in Japan for the PS4 and PS Vita in June 2019 after a delay.

In the game's story, Aqua suddenly obtains a shard of a demon stone that holds hidden power. Kazuma and his friends seek to discover the power and value of the stone. They encounter ruins, mazes, and monsters on their quest to learn the stone's secrets.

Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, Darkness, and one more person form a party of five as they set out on their journey. Players can change the composition of their party to complete guild quests outside the main scenario. Some quests require specific characters in order to complete them. The game features CG in story and battle scenes. Players can obtain new costumes for their characters by completing quests.

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi Plus~ (Labyrinth of Hope and Gathering Adventurers Plus), an enhanced version of the original game, shipped for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in August 2020.

Natsume Akatsuki 's Konosuba light novel series inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019 and added 4DX screenings in October 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The light novels are inspiring a new anime.

The original light novels center on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

The novel series ended with the 17th volume in May 2020.

Source: Entergram's website via Gematsu