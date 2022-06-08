Live-Action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Film Reveals Staff, 2023 Debut

Netflix revealed the staff and 2023 worldwide debut for the live-action film of writer Haro Aso and artist Kotaro Takata 's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ( Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto ) manga.

Yusuke Ishida ( Shin Godzilla 's third-unit director, editor on live-action Moteki , Attack on Titan films) is directing off a script by Tatsurō Mishima ( Meet Sam and the monkey series). Kōhei Chida is the music producer. Tarō Kawazu is the director of photography, and Satoru Tanaka is credited for photography. Ryōta Eguchi is handling the art. Masaharu Tanabe is the sound recording engineer, and Eri Usuki is the editing.

Daniel P. Ferreira is the VFX supervisor, while Ryō Takatama is the VFX producer. Haruki Koketsu is the stylist, and Rie Suda is handling the hair and makeup. Sōichi Umezawa is credited as special makeup director. Yuji Shimomura is the action director.

As previously announced, Eiji Akaso will star as Akira.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket.

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in October 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on February 18, and it will publish the 11th volume on June 17.

The manga was nominated for an Eisner award.

The second season of the live-action series of Aso's Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga will debut in December. The first season debuted on Netflix in December 2020. It was the most viewed live-action series in Japan in 2020, and it ranked in Netflix 's top 10 in 40 countries and territories worldwide.



Source: Comic Natalie