One Piece Film Red Anime Reveals Trailer, Cast, Theme Song, Uta Project, Poster by Eiichiro Oda

A livestream event for the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film revealed on Wednesday a new trailer, two cast members, film's theme song artist, the "Uta Project," and a new poster visual drawn by creator Eiichiro Oda .

The newly announced cast includes:

Kenjiro Tsuda as Gordon

Kaori Nazuka as the speaking voice of Uta

Ado will be the singing voice of Uta. Ado will also perform the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). The above trailer and the video below preview the song:

Ado will collaborate with other performers on the Uta Project. Music videos featuring different illustrators and songs by the collaborating performers will premiere on the following dates:

June 15 - "Shinjidai" (full version) by Ado

June 22 - "Watashi wa Saikyо̄" by Mrs. Green Apple

July 6 - "Gyakkо̄" by Vaundy

July 20 - "Utakata Lullaby" (teaser) by FAKE TYPE.

July 27 - "Sekai no Tsuzuki" (teaser) by Yūta Orisaka

August 3 - "Kaze no Yukue" (teaser) by Motohiro Hata

August 6 - "Utakata Lullaby" (full version) by FAKE TYPE.

August 10 - "Sekai no Tsuzuki" (full version) by Yūta Orisaka

August 17 - "Tot Musica" by Hiroyuki Sawano

August 24 - "Kaze no Yukue" (full version) by Motohiro Hata

There will also be short episodes linked to the songs. The first video of Uta's diary began streaming:

The film will open in Japan on August 6.

The film will center on a new character named Uta (seen right), Shanks' daughter.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.

Oda also designed the "battle wear" characters for the film, which have a theme of "rock x pirates" and feature leather and studs for a Middle Ages armor vibe.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th and most recent film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.

