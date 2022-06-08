Studio Trigger's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime Reveals More Staff, September Debut in Teaser, Clip

Netflix announced during its Geeked Week livestream on Wednesday that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , the upcoming anime series by Studio Trigger based on CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game, will debut in September 2022. Netflix is streaming a teaser trailer and a clip for the anime, which also reveal more of the anime's staff.

As previously announced, Hiroyuki Imaishi ( Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill , Promare ) is directing the anime at Trigger , while Yoh Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia , BNA: Brand New Animal ) is the character designer and animation director for the anime. The following are newly announced staff members: Hiromi Wakabayashi ( Kill la Kill , Promare ) as the creative director, Masahiko Otsuka ( Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder’ ) and Yoshiki Usa ( SSSS.Gridman , SSSS.Dynazenon creative director) as the scriptwriters, Hiroyuki Kaneko as the assistant director, Yūto Kaneko and Yusuke Yoshigaki as assistant character designers, and Akira Yamaoka ( Silent Hill games) as music composer.

Rafał Jaki is the showrunner, and is also executive producer alongside Dylan Thomas , Taiki Sakurai , and Yoshiki Usa . Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder are producers.

Netflix describes the anime:

The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

CD Projekt describes the original game:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

CD Projekt released the "open-world, action-adventure story" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2020.