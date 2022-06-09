2nd Live-Action Fullmetal Alchemist Sequel Film's Clips Show Bradley Fighting Ling

The official website for Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar) and Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei (Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), the two live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , began streaming a video showing two clips for the second film on Friday. The first clip shows Bradley fighting Ling, and the second shows Bradley fighting a Greed-possessed Ling.

The films feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada ( Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom 's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi ( Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride 's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!? ) as Roy Mustang.

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) is returning to direct the films.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opened on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. The film earned 96,503,050 yen (about US$754,800) in its first three days, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.