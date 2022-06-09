Orient Anime's Promo Video Reveals 2nd Part's Theme Songs July 11 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga announced on Wednesday that the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 11 at 1:30 a.m. (effectively, July 12). The website also streamed a promotional video, and it reveals and previews the second part's theme songs. Da-iCE 's Sōta Hanamura from Da-iCE and FAKY 's Lil' Fang wlil perform the opening theme song "Break it down," and Gakuto Kajiwara will perform the ending theme song "Irochigai no Itotaba."

Kajiwara will also play Amako Katsumi in the anime.

The anime's second cours will cover the "Awajishima Gekitō-hen" (Fierce Battle at Awaji Island Arc) of the original manga.

The previously announced new cast members for the sequel include:

The first cours of the anime premiered in Japan on January 5. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and is also streaming an English dub .

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( Shattered Angels , High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) directed the anime's first part at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Magimoji Rurumo , Hatsukoi Limited ) was in charge of series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Serial Experiments Lain , Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) designed the characters. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Flowers of Evil , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ) composed the music. Da-iCE performed the opening theme song "Break Out," and Wataru Hatano performed the ending theme song "Naniiro."

Ohtaka (Magi) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.