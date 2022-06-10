D4DJ 4-Panel Spinoff Manga Ends on July 7

Shirokuma's spinoff manga launched in September 2020

The July issue of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine revealed on Wednesday that Shirokuma's D4DJ 4-koma mix! four-panel comedy spinoff manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 7.

The manga is a spinoff of Bushiroad 's D4DJ franchise , and features all six units, starting with Happy Around!, centering on their daily lives.

Shirokuma launched the manga in Monthly Bushiroad in September 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2021.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, several manga, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

D4DJ First Mix , the main television anime in the franchise , premiered in Japan in October 2020. The English-dubbed version of the show premiered on YouTube in January 2021. The anime will have a second season titled D4DJ All Mix that will premiere in winter 2023.

A series of anime shorts titled Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix began airing within the franchise 's variety program D4DJ Photon Maiden TV in February 2021. The shorts feature the members of the in-universe groups Happy Around!, Peaky P-key, Photon Maiden, Merm4id, Rondo, and Lyrical Lily. The anime streams on the official D4DJ YouTube channel.

The D4DJ Double Mix special, the second main anime in the franchise , will premiere this summer. The special will be a self-contained episode centering around the Merm4id and Rondo groups.