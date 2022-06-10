Farming Life in Another World Novels Get 4-Panel Comedy Spinoff Manga

The official website of Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kinosuke Naito 's Farming Life in Another World ( Isekai Nonbiri Nōka ) light novel series is inspiring a four-panel comedy spinoff manga titled Isekai Nonbiri Nōka no Nichijō (The Everyday Farming Life in Another World) by Yuji that will launch in the magazine's August issue on July 8.

One Peace Books began releasing Yasuyuki Tsurugi 's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:

After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!

Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo ( Banished From The Heroes' Party ) in October 2017, and it published the 12th novel on March 31. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the ninth volume on April 8. The novel series has 2 million copies in circulation.

The novels are inspiring an upcoming anime adaptation.